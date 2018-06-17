Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Stake Increased by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,786 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies makes up 2.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Mellanox Technologies worth $51,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,716 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,833,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,280,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies opened at $85.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $143,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $324,749.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $490,344 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Summit Redstone set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.