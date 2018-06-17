BidaskClub Upgrades Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Sell

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 25th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $433.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercadolibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.05.

Shares of Mercadolibre traded down $1.18, reaching $303.82, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 821,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.09 and a beta of 2.00. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $320.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,306. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 36.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

