Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Merck’s new products like Keytruda, Lynparza, and Bridion should continue to contribute meaningfully to the top line in 2018. Keytruda sales are gaining strong momentum with approval for additional indications especially in the first-line lung cancer setting as it is the only anti-PD-1 approved in this setting. Animal Health unit is also strong and remains a core growth driver for Merck. Meanwhile, Merck will continue to focus on cost-cutting initiatives to drive the bottom line. However, generic competition for several drugs and pricing pressure will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise and on products like Isentress (HIV), Zepatier (HCV) and Zostavax (vaccine) will remain headwinds in 2018. Merck’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $62.03 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

