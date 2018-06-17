Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 324,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,567,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $3,407,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $62.03 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

