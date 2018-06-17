MergeCoin Price Reaches $0.20 (CRYPTO:MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. MergeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MergeCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One MergeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00594393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00255331 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094691 BTC.

About MergeCoin

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin. MergeCoin’s official website is www.mergecoin.com. MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MergeCoin

MergeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MergeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MergeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

