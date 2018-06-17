Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Share Price

News articles about Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meridian Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.3625442206037 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

EBSB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 253,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.09%. equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, EVP Frank Romano purchased 14,365 shares of Meridian Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $270,780.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $386,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,475 shares of company stock worth $417,494 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

