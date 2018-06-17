Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical -4,471.04% N/A -1,053.89% Meridian Bioscience 8.42% 16.66% 11.38%

Dividends

Meridian Bioscience pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nymox Pharmaceutical does not pay a dividend. Meridian Bioscience pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nymox Pharmaceutical and Meridian Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian Bioscience has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Meridian Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical $220,000.00 884.15 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $200.77 million 3.47 $21.55 million $0.67 24.55

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segment's products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; H. pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and women's health and sexually transmitted diseases Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.