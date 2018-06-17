Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 15,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron opened at $124.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

