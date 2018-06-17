Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research note released on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks currently has a $62.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems opened at $50.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 12,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $608,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $718,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,050 shares of company stock worth $2,317,065. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,964 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,635 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $13,788,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 774.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 874,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 774,013 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

