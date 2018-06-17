Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3862511321045 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.06, hitting $9.08, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,387. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.05). equities research analysts anticipate that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

