BidaskClub Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to “Hold”

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 25th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of Merus traded up $0.85, hitting $20.63, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197. The company has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.13. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 91.14% and a negative net margin of 530.70%. equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Merus by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,297,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,338,000. 43.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.