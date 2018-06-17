MetalCoin (CRYPTO:METAL) Price Reaches $0.0068

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, MetalCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetalCoin has a market cap of $523,027.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.01479690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007558 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014031 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019249 BTC.

About MetalCoin

MetalCoin (CRYPTO:METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam. MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com.

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

