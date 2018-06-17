Metaverse ETP Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00010815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.07709390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 55,270,018 coins and its circulating supply is 35,870,018 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, TDAX, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

