Metaverse ETP One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.89 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00010822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, HitBTC, CoinBene and RightBTC. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.31 or 0.07700900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00220288 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00128481 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001579 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 55,266,452 coins and its circulating supply is 35,866,452 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, TDAX, TOPBTC, CoinBene and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

