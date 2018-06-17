Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Methanex (MEOH) Stock Price

News stories about Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Methanex earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 44.3181127844554 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Methanex traded up $0.20, hitting $68.60, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 500,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,456. Methanex has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.83 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Methanex’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Methanex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 6,590,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $69.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

