MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8369535069459 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE CMU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 52,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,172. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

