MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 446,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

MFM stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th.

