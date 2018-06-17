MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 446,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

MFM stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile



Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

