MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,665 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $46,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,049,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,035,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,909,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of MGM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $349,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

