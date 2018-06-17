MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. 160,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $100,157.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,323.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $26,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,415 shares of company stock worth $9,278,248. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 94.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,601.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 97,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $2,474,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.