Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group (CAR) EVP Sells 7,218 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $310,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. 1,402,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 66.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $283,506,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,431,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

