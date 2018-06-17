Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Michael Kors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst A. Andreeva now expects that the lifestyle brand will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Michael Kors’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KORS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Michael Kors opened at $67.52 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $9,430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,546 shares in the company, valued at $112,383,017.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,197 shares of company stock worth $41,026,754. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michael Kors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the first quarter worth about $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Michael Kors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

