Michael Morrissey Sells 90,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 11th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $1,870,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 3,155,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,536. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Exelixis had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

