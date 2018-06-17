Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,923 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.68% of Michaels Companies worth $24,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies opened at $18.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.