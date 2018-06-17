Michaels Companies (MIK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Michaels Companies opened at $18.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

