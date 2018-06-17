Michaels Companies (MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

MIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Michaels Companies opened at $18.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Michaels Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 133,989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Michaels Companies by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,275,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

