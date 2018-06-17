Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Novare Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $100.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $770.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

