Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,610,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,678,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after buying an additional 229,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,751,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin traded down $0.45, hitting $310.14, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $274.69 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

