Milacron (MCRN) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Headlines about Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Milacron earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6020972074004 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRN. ValuEngine cut Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Milacron alerts:

Shares of Milacron traded down $0.13, reaching $20.47, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 215,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.62. Milacron has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Milacron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.