Millennium Management LLC Has $142.19 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,264,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Marathon Petroleum worth $142,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum opened at $73.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

