Millennium Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VKI. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II traded up $0.01, hitting $10.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 90,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,218. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment.

