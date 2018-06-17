Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 700,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Parsley Energy worth $121,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $212,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,502,900.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.87.

Shares of Parsley Energy opened at $26.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.51. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

