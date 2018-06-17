T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) vs. Millicom (MIICF) Head-To-Head Survey

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Millicom (OTCMKTS:MIICF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T-Mobile Us and Millicom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile Us $40.60 billion 1.25 $4.54 billion $2.29 26.21 Millicom $6.02 billion 1.03 $85.00 million $1.08 56.69

T-Mobile Us has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom. T-Mobile Us is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for T-Mobile Us and Millicom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile Us 1 3 15 4 2.96 Millicom 1 0 1 0 2.00

T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus price target of $71.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given T-Mobile Us’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe T-Mobile Us is more favorable than Millicom.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile Us and Millicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile Us 10.90% 10.41% 3.20% Millicom 1.51% 4.20% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile Us has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Millicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Millicom pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile Us does not pay a dividend. Millicom pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

T-Mobile Us beats Millicom on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Millicom Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

