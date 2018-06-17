Mimecast (MIME) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mimecast from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.10.

MIME stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -226.16, a P/E/G ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,648,636.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,045.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 72.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

