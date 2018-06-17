Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $102,569.00 and $394.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.01478020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007608 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013914 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018868 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,568,705 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

