MindCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One MindCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MindCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MindCoin has a total market cap of $44,691.00 and $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MindCoin Coin Profile

MindCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

