MinexCoin (MNX) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market cap of $24.58 million and $13,446.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00096008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00598014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00260637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094872 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,885,863 coins and its circulating supply is 3,923,122 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.