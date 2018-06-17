Mitek Systems (MITK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,452 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $58,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,308.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,840 shares of company stock valued at $930,023. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 599,961 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

