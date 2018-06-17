Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report issued on Friday, June 8th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of OXY opened at $83.33 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

