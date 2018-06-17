China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHL. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC raised China Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Nomura lowered China Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised China Mobile from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of China Mobile opened at $44.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 95.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 6.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

