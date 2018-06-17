MKM Partners Analysts Give Arch Coal (ARCH) a $106.00 Price Target

MKM Partners set a $106.00 target price on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $112.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.89.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.03.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.04 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.