Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120,617 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.53% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 127,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing traded down $0.05, reaching $18.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 214,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,555. The firm has a market cap of $949.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $566.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,752.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

