Moeda Loyalty Points Tops 24 Hour Volume of $342,691.00 (CRYPTO:MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $342,691.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00008322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00599171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00262407 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047413 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00094957 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Lbank, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

