Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,286,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,551,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,784,000 after acquiring an additional 360,596 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,716,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,988,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 527,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. 23,797,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,941,581. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Exxon Mobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.60 to $82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

