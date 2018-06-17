Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Momo from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

MOMO opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Momo will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

