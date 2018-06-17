Monaco (CRYPTO:MCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $81.32 million and $6.38 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monaco has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monaco token can currently be bought for $5.15 or 0.00079630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003542 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00586949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00254772 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00095151 BTC.

About Monaco

Monaco’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@monaco_card. The official website for Monaco is www.mona.co. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monaco Token Trading

Monaco can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood, EXX, Coinrail, YoBit, BigONE and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monaco using one of the exchanges listed above.

