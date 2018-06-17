MonaCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $159.54 Million (CRYPTO:MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00040476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bittrex and Bitbank. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $159.54 million and approximately $442,190.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,563.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.71 or 0.07697490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $853.33 or 0.13040200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.01486150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.01912650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00219238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.02922540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00501343 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 60,233,850 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, QBTC, Fisco, Bleutrade, Zaif, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

