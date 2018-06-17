Mondi (MNDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi (LON:MNDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,387 ($32.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,220 ($29.79) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.52) target price (up previously from GBX 2,150 ($28.85)) on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,310 ($30.99) target price (up previously from GBX 2,200 ($29.52)) on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

In other Mondi news, insider Stephen G. Young acquired 2,026 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,072 ($27.80) per share, for a total transaction of £41,978.72 ($56,324.59).

Mondi traded down GBX 7 ($0.09), reaching GBX 2,082 ($27.94), on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,684 ($22.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,145 ($28.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of €1.43 ($1.70) per share. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

