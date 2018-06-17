Moneta Market Cap Hits $0.00 (CRYPTO:MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Moneta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.01486060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007550 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013883 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta (MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official website is moneta.io. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io.

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

