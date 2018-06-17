Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.99) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.26) to GBX 275 ($3.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 327.31 ($4.36).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

LON MONY traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 320.80 ($4.27). 3,610,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($4.91).

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Matthew Price sold 59,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £178,233.90 ($237,297.16).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.