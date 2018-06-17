Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.19) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 340 ($4.53) to GBX 335 ($4.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.66) to GBX 350 ($4.66) in a report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.26) to GBX 275 ($3.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 327.31 ($4.36).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04), hitting GBX 320.80 ($4.27), during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 241.40 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 369 ($4.91).

In other news, insider Matthew Price sold 59,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £178,233.90 ($237,297.16).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

